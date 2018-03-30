Breaking News

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, March 29 - Maundy Thursday Service, Meal 6 p.m. service to follow, See Page 2 in the week's Citizen for additional information.Saturday, March 31 - Annual Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., High-School Parking Lot. See complete sale bill on Page 8B of the week's Citiz…

“The Creek Rocks” to perform at Owen Theatre

The historic Owen Theatre will open its doors for a performance for the first time in nearly a decade on Saturday, May 5, when “The Creek Rocks” visit for a grand-opening performance. In fact, there will be two shows, the first at 7 p.m., followed by another at 9 p.m.

Updated: March 30, 2018 - 10:57 pm
IRS Phone Scams and Tax Identity Fraud Theft During Tax Season

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley reminds Missouri taxpayers to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax season. In past years, phone scammers have acted like IRS agents in order to steal money. 

Updated: March 29, 2018 - 3:11 pm
international opera star Michael Spyres to host a special Red Curtain Affair

On April 13th and 14th at the Historic Gillioz Theater, the Springfield Regional Opera will present two fully staged performances of Mozart's The Magic Flute, one of the most popular and beloved operas of all time.  

Updated: March 29, 2018 - 3:03 pm
Still perfect!

Seymour’s varsity baseball team kept perfection intact last Friday with a 3-2 extra-inning home victory over visiting Billings.

Posted: March 28, 2018
Thornhill resigns at LHS

Former Seymour High School head boys’ basketball coach Adam Thornhill no longer holds the same duties at Lebanon High School after resigning last Friday morning.

Posted: March 28, 2018
Softball tourney next week

Seymour will play host to a six-team, junior-high softball tournament next weekend.

Posted: March 28, 2018
