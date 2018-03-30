Breaking News
Thursday, March 29 - Maundy Thursday Service, Meal 6 p.m. service to follow, See Page 2 in the week's Citizen for additional information.Saturday, March 31 - Annual Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., High-School Parking Lot. See complete sale bill on Page 8B of the week's Citiz…
The historic Owen Theatre will open its doors for a performance for the first time in nearly a decade on Saturday, May 5, when “The Creek Rocks” visit for a grand-opening performance. In fact, there will be two shows, the first at 7 p.m., followed by another at 9 p.m.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley reminds Missouri taxpayers to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax season. In past years, phone scammers have acted like IRS agents in order to steal money.
On April 13th and 14th at the Historic Gillioz Theater, the Springfield Regional Opera will present two fully staged performances of Mozart's The Magic Flute, one of the most popular and beloved operas of all time.
Seymour’s varsity baseball team kept perfection intact last Friday with a 3-2 extra-inning home victory over visiting Billings.
Former Seymour High School head boys’ basketball coach Adam Thornhill no longer holds the same duties at Lebanon High School after resigning last Friday morning.
Seymour will play host to a six-team, junior-high softball tournament next weekend.
